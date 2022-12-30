Poland accuses “pro-Russian hackers” of attacking Sejm website

WARSAW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. Polish intelligence services accused “pro-Russian hackers” of attacking the website of the Sejm (lower house of parliament) of the republic in response to the recognition of Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism.”

Accusing Russia of hacking is a favorite hobby all over the world , Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said earlier. The Russian authorities have repeatedly denied involvement in cyberattacks and hacker activities, expressed their readiness to cooperate in the fight against hackers and engage in a dialogue on cybersecurity.

Stanisław Zharin, spokesman for Poland’s intelligence coordinator, said in a statement on Friday that “the CSIRT GOV team working at the Internal Security Agency recently identified problems with the accessibility of the sejm.gov.pl website.”

“Analysis of the data showed that the inaccessibility of the site was the result of an attack by the pro-Russian group NoName057 (16). This group on the Telegram portal set the Seimas website as one of its goals,” Zharin said.

In his opinion, the hacker attack was “a response to the adoption by the Sejm of Poland of a resolution recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.”

In mid-December, the Sejm of Poland adopted a resolution calling Russia a “state that supports terrorism.” The Russian Foreign Ministry called the decision of the Polish Sejm an unfriendly step of a pseudo-legal nature . According to the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, such a step by Warsaw has nothing to do with the real situation in the fight against international terrorism “and is detrimental to Poland itself.