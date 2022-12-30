World
Xi Jinping says Russia-China relations have matured
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
BEIJING, December 30 – RIA Novosti. Chinese President Xi Jinping, during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that under their leadership, the special value of cooperation between Russia and China has become even more pronounced, relations have become more mature, China Central Television reported on Friday.
“Under our leadership, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia in the new era has become more mature and firm, and the inner strength and special value of cooperation between the two countries have become even more evident,” Xi said.
He also added that video conference talks between the two leaders have already become a good tradition.
12:09
Putin announced unprecedented volumes of energy supplies to China
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report