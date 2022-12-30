World

Xi Jinping says Russia-China relations have matured

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 hours ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






BEIJING, December 30 – RIA Novosti. Chinese President Xi Jinping, during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that under their leadership, the special value of cooperation between Russia and China has become even more pronounced, relations have become more mature, China Central Television reported on Friday.
“Under our leadership, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia in the new era has become more mature and firm, and the inner strength and special value of cooperation between the two countries have become even more evident,” Xi said.
He also added that video conference talks between the two leaders have already become a good tradition.
12:09

Putin announced unprecedented volumes of energy supplies to China

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 hours ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Greeks accuse EU of wrong energy policy

12 mins ago

Germans ‘speechless’ after Scholz’s New Year’s address

28 mins ago

They report 49 femicides in Spain in 2022 | News

30 mins ago

Turkey explains why troops are in Syria

47 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.