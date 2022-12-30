10 oil workers killed in terrorist attack in Syria | News

Report This Content

An alleged terrorist attack left at least ten oil workers dead in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, the Arab country’s Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources reported on Friday.

According to the Syrian entity, it indicated that the attack occurred when three buses against workers were attacked on their way to the al-Taim oil field.

According to the official Syrian news agency, Sana, a total of six workers were injured in the attack.

The attack occurs in the midst of an energy crisis in Syria due to the blockade by the United States and its Western allies, which shows that the attack was organized from abroad to further aggravate the shortage of hydrocarbons, the Syrian Oil Ministry said.

From Syria they have denounced that similar attacks occurred during the last two years and claimed the lives of dozens of civilians and soldiers, in the provinces of Hama, Raqa and Deir Ezzor.

According to the Syrian authorities, the US forces present in the al-Tanef area offer logistical support and protection to fighters of the self-styled Islamic State (Daesh in Arabic) to attack the Syrian army and its allies and civilian communities.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



