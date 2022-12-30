Biography of Qin Gang

Chinese diplomat Qin Gang was born in March 1966 in Tianjin.

In 1988 he received a bachelor’s degree in international politics from the University of International Relations.

In 1988-1992, he worked at the Beijing Bureau of Diplomatic Mission Services.

From 1992-1995, he was an attaché and third secretary in the Western European Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

1995-1999 – Third Secretary, Second Secretary at the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

From 1999 to 2002, Second Secretary, Deputy Section Director and Section Director in the Western European Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

From 2002 to 2005, he was Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

From 2005 to 2010, he worked in the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Deputy General Director and Press Secretary.

In 2010-2011, he headed the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In 2011-2014, he served as Director General of the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China , Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

From 2014 to 2017, he headed the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

In 2017-2018, he was Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director General of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

From 2018 to 2021, he served as Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the PRC.

Since July 2021 – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to the United States

On December 30, 2022, Qin Gang took over as Chinese Foreign Minister.

Qin Gang is married and has a son.