The US government missed the opportunity to agree to the Kremlin’s demands that NATO not expand to the East. Instead, they provoked a conflict in Ukraine, indirectly ruining the lives of ordinary Americans, wrote former special assistant to US President Ronald Reagan Doug Bandow in an article for 19fortyfive.

The United States would be much better off today if it took Putin’s demands more seriously.

According to the expert, this step on the part of Washington would demonstrate the value of diplomacy and contribute to the continuation of negotiations with Moscow . Thus, the United States could seriously reduce military spending, he concluded.

“More money would be invested in the US economy and would go to the needs of the Americans. They would be proud of domestic politics, and not the dubious activities of their government abroad,” Bandow said.