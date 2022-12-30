World
“While there was still time.” In the United States, they regretted that they did not listen to Putin
MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. The US government missed the opportunity to agree to the Kremlin’s demands that NATO not expand to the East. Instead, they provoked a conflict in Ukraine, indirectly ruining the lives of ordinary Americans, wrote former special assistant to US President Ronald Reagan Doug Bandow in an article for 19fortyfive.
The United States would be much better off today if it took Putin’s demands more seriously.
According to the expert, this step on the part of Washington would demonstrate the value of diplomacy and contribute to the continuation of negotiations with Moscow. Thus, the United States could seriously reduce military spending, he concluded.
“More money would be invested in the US economy and would go to the needs of the Americans. They would be proud of domestic politics, and not the dubious activities of their government abroad,” Bandow said.
Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate task of liberating Donbass and creating conditions that would guarantee Russia’s security.
Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with tens of billions of dollars worth of arms supplies. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
