“While there was still time.” In the United States, they regretted that they did not listen to Putin

The US government missed the opportunity to agree to the Kremlin’s demands that NATO not expand to the East. Instead, they provoked a conflict in Ukraine, indirectly ruining the lives of ordinary Americans, wrote former special assistant to US President Ronald Reagan Doug Bandow in an article for 19fortyfive.

“More money would be invested in the US economy and would go to the needs of the Americans. They would be proud of domestic politics, and not the dubious activities of their government abroad,” Bandow said.