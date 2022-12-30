World
Putin congratulated the President of Cuba and Raul Castro on holidays
MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his congratulations to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, noted that bilateral relations are on the rise, and he is confident in the implementation of joint projects, according to the Kremlin website.
“In congratulatory telegrams addressed to President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and General of the Army Raul Castro on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic – Liberation Day, as well as Christmas and the upcoming New Year, Vladimir Putin noted that Russian-Cuban relations are on the rise, that in fully confirmed the recent visit of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez to Moscow.
In addition, the President of Russia expressed his conviction that the implementation of the agreements would contribute to the further development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technical and other fields.
“The Russian leader also highly appreciated Raul Castro’s personal contribution to building strategic partnership relations between Russia and Cuba and wished him good health, mental vigor, happiness and longevity,” the message added.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
