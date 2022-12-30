They announce a meeting between the Taliban and the NN humanitarian office. USA | News

Martin Griffiths, head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) will travel to Afghanistan to meet with the Taliban government and discuss the ban on women in non-governmental organizations (NGOs), official sources reported on Friday.

The UN resident coordinator in Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, reported during a press conference at the New York headquarters that the visit will last several hours and is scheduled for the coming weeks.

“The UN Emergency Aid coordinator will visit Afghanistan in which he will seek to meet with the highest officials to resolve the situation,” he explained.

Griffiths will attend with the intention of solving “the bottleneck in the delivery of vital assistance” caused by the prohibition on women working with non-governmental and international organizations, according to the UN agency.

According to the United Nations, about 70 percent of their programs are implemented in collaboration with NGOs, international or local agencies, which they use to bring basic resources and services to the region, the official said.

The Central Asian government’s veto on allowing women to carry out humanitarian work “has immediate consequences that endanger the lives of all Afghans,” the United Nations Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) said in a statement.

“Preventing women from humanitarian work is a serious denial of their humanity. It will only result in further suffering and hardship for all Afghans, especially women and children. This ban must be lifted,” said@FilippoGrandi@Refugees

— UNHCR Afghanistan (@UNHCRafg)

December 29, 2022

Emergency agencies are currently assessing the impact of the Taliban’s latest decision, but have already been forced to suspend some urgent programs due to a lack of “female staff.”

Likewise, it was revealed that the agency has expressed its willingness to continue with the activities that save lives, but they anticipate that “many more activities will have to be interrupted” since they cannot provide humanitarian aid without the intervention of the workers.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



