CHISINAU, 30 December – RIA Novosti. Residents of Moldova believe that in order to improve life in the country, it is necessary to strengthen relations with Russia and Romania, according to a survey released on Friday by the Intellect group, which is engaged in research in the field of social and political sciences.

Residents of Moldova were asked to answer what needs to be done to improve the situation in the country. Strengthening relations with Russia and Romania turned out to be the most popular answers.

63.7% of respondents were in favor of the development of economic ties with the Russian Federation, 27.8% of respondents were against, 8.5% could not answer.

64.6% of survey participants are in favor of strengthening economic relations with Romania, 24.9% are against, 10.5% are undecided.

The survey was conducted on December 1-20 with the participation of 1209 respondents in 82 settlements. Error 2.9%.

The Moldovan authorities have repeatedly stated that since February, relations with Moscow have been practically frozen and are maintained only at the level of diplomatic missions.