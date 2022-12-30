World

Residents of Moldova are in favor of strengthening ties with Russia, poll showed

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 19 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






CHISINAU, 30 December – RIA Novosti. Residents of Moldova believe that in order to improve life in the country, it is necessary to strengthen relations with Russia and Romania, according to a survey released on Friday by the Intellect group, which is engaged in research in the field of social and political sciences.
Residents of Moldova were asked to answer what needs to be done to improve the situation in the country. Strengthening relations with Russia and Romania turned out to be the most popular answers.
63.7% of respondents were in favor of the development of economic ties with the Russian Federation, 27.8% of respondents were against, 8.5% could not answer.
64.6% of survey participants are in favor of strengthening economic relations with Romania, 24.9% are against, 10.5% are undecided.
The survey was conducted on December 1-20 with the participation of 1209 respondents in 82 settlements. Error 2.9%.
The Moldovan authorities have repeatedly stated that since February, relations with Moscow have been practically frozen and are maintained only at the level of diplomatic missions.
December 26, 13:54

Ex-Prime Minister of Moldova accused Sandu of establishing a dictatorship

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 19 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Greeks accuse EU of wrong energy policy

12 mins ago

Germans ‘speechless’ after Scholz’s New Year’s address

28 mins ago

They report 49 femicides in Spain in 2022 | News

30 mins ago

Turkey explains why troops are in Syria

47 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.