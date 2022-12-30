MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. It is necessary to understand the details of the law on national minorities, which was signed by Vladimir Zelensky, it has not yet been seen in the Kremlin, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov. It is necessary to understand the details of the law on national minorities, which was signed by Vladimir Zelensky, it has not yet been seen in the Kremlin, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier on Friday, it became known that Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on national minorities, which is necessary for the further European integration of Ukraine, while, according to the document, the rights of national minorities may be limited “in the interests of national security.”

December 20, 08:00 Cancellation of Russia has reached the universal level

The bill prohibits discrimination against national minorities and guarantees equal “civil, political, social, economic, cultural and linguistic rights and freedoms.” In particular, the right to education, including in the languages ​​of national minorities, freedom of expression of views and beliefs, thoughts, words, conscience and religion, use of the language of the national minority. At the same time, the law states that rights and freedoms can be limited.

“We haven’t seen it, but there, of course, we need to see if it is about the right to education in the language of minorities, who are national minorities, and so on and so forth. Here we need to study the details, I’m not familiar, so I don’t presume that or talk,” Peskov said, answering a question from journalists about whether the decree signed by Zelensky on national minorities and guarantees of their rights can be considered the result of the denazification of Ukraine during a special operation.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a number of laws aimed at de-Russification. Contrary to the constitution of Ukraine, which guarantees the free development, use and protection of Russian and other languages ​​of national minorities, Kyiv at the legislative level banned the distribution and import of books from the Russian Federation, the performance of Russian music on the radio and in public places. This year Ukrainian schools have banned the study of the Russian language and literature, even as optional subjects.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that the Ukrainian authorities have been pursuing a policy of aggressive de-Russification and forced assimilation for many years. He noted that Russia wants to see Ukraine as friendly, without a ban on the Russian language and Russian culture.