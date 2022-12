Russia-China relations show model of cooperation, Putin says

He also congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the successful holding of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP) and personally Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee. “Under your leadership and with the leading role of the CPC, the country’s sustainable socio-economic development is being ensured, its position on the world stage is being strengthened. I sincerely wish you and all friendly China new successes,” Putin said.