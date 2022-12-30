World

Russia-China relations show model of cooperation, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. Relations between the Russian Federation and China demonstrate maturity and stability in the face of increasing geopolitical tensions, ties between the countries are a model of cooperation between major powers in the 21st century, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
“In the context of growing geopolitical tensions, the importance of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership as a stabilizing factor is growing. Our relations with dignity withstand all tests, demonstrate maturity and stability, and continue to develop dynamically. As we noted earlier, these ties are the best in history, represent is a model of cooperation between major powers in the 21st century,” Putin said.
He also congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the successful holding of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP) and personally Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee. “Under your leadership and with the leading role of the CPC, the country’s sustainable socio-economic development is being ensured, its position on the world stage is being strengthened. I sincerely wish you and all friendly China new successes,” Putin said.
Xi Jinping declares readiness for global partnership with Russia

