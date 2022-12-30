World
The American colonel called the farewell gesture of the United States before the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. The transfer of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was a gesture that will help justify Washington in the eyes of the Ukrainians after the defeat of the army, said former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor on the Redacted YouTube channel.
“I’m starting to think that the Patriot shipments are a definite gesture from the United States. All so that in the spring American and European politicians can say:” We did everything we could, we sent them everything we had, but we have nothing succeeded,” he said.
In addition, McGregor called the entire US policy towards Ukraine sheer madness, because “it never had a chance of success.”
“They lied to us about everything from the very beginning. This is a tragic situation, as thousands of Ukrainians are dying,” the colonel summed up.
10:08
TAC: Kyiv has a new patron in the West
A few days earlier, McGregor estimated the number of total losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at 150,000 military, of which 35,000 were missing.
In November, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also noted that, according to experts, more than 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers died as a result of hostilities. Subsequently, this paragraph was completely removed from the recording of her speech. The press service of von der Leyen explained this as an “inaccuracy” and stated that it was “about the dead and wounded.”
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation, Western countries continue to supply weapons to Kyiv. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of military equipment only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for Russian troops. As the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov emphasized, the actions of Western countries will only have a negative effect.
10:48
NATO Secretary General called the shortest path to peace in Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report