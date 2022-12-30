World
Putin spoke about the coordination of Russia and China in the international arena
“The coordination of Moscow and Beijing in the international arena, including within the framework of the UN Security Council, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, the Group of 20, serve to create a fair world order based on international law,” Putin said during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in video mode.
He noted that Russia and China have the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape.
08:00
Russia, China, Iran and North Korea failed to fulfill the role assigned to them by the United States
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
