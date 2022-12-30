World

Putin spoke about the coordination of Russia and China in the international arena

MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. The coordination of Russia and China in the international arena serves to create a fair world order, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The coordination of Moscow and Beijing in the international arena, including within the framework of the UN Security Council, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, the Group of 20, serve to create a fair world order based on international law,” Putin said during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in video mode.
He noted that Russia and China have the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape.
