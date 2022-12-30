A resident of Transnistria was convicted for insulting the memory of the Second World War

TIRASPOL, December 30 – RIA Novosti. The Slobodzeya District Court of the unrecognized Transnistria issued a guilty verdict against a 24-year-old resident of the village of Karagash V. Nikita, who publicly insulted the memory of the Great Patriotic War, the press service of the PMR Prosecutor’s Office reported.

“During the trial, it was established that the defendant posted in one of the social networks for public access materials expressing clear disrespect for society and aimed at belittling the merits of the participants in the Great Patriotic War and those who died in the fight against fascism,” the report says. In addition, he published video files and images that contain propaganda of ideological, racial, national and social hostility and distort the history of the Great Patriotic War.

The man was convicted under two articles of the PMR Criminal Code (insulting the memory of the Great Patriotic War and propaganda of ideological, racial, national and social hostility). He was sentenced to 2 years in prison, conditionally, with a probationary period of 1 year 6 months, the press service clarifies.

Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would join Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau.