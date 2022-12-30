World
China demanded that the US stop selling weapons to Taiwan
BEIJING, December 30 – RIA Novosti. The United States must stop selling arms to Taiwan and stop military ties with the island, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Friday.
The US State Department has approved a possible $180 million sale of Volcano anti-tank systems to Taiwan, the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs said earlier.
“China demands that the United States abide by the One China principle and the three joint Sino-US communiqués, …stop arms sales to Taiwan and military ties with Taiwan, and stop creating new tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” the diplomat said.
Wang Wenbin stressed that China will take effective measures to resolutely protect its sovereignty and security interests.
The situation around Taiwan escalated significantly after the visit to the island in early August of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. China, which considers the island one of its provinces, condemned Pelosi’s visit, seeing in this move US support for Taiwanese separatism, and held large-scale military exercises.
Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Cross-Strait Exchange Foundation.
