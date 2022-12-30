The provision was adopted as an amendment to a bipartisan $1.7 trillion spending bill that was passed by the Senate on Dec. 22 and the House of Representatives on Dec. 23, the newspaper notes. Joe Biden signed the law on the evening of December 29th.

Zelensky flew to Washington last week, where he met with White House chief Joe Biden and congressional leadership. Timed to coincide with his visit was the announcement of a new $1.85 billion military aid package to the Kyiv regime, which includes a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.