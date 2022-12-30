World
The media learned about Zelensky’s secret call to the United States
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a secret call to the United States before a visit to Washington in order to receive the arrested money of Russian businessmen, writes Business Insider.
Zelensky tried to convince Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell that proceeds from confiscated assets of Russian businessmen, including yachts and mansions, should be used to help Ukraine rebuild the country.
09:15
American general revealed an unpleasant truth for Ukraine
The provision was adopted as an amendment to a bipartisan $1.7 trillion spending bill that was passed by the Senate on Dec. 22 and the House of Representatives on Dec. 23, the newspaper notes. Joe Biden signed the law on the evening of December 29th.
Zelensky flew to Washington last week, where he met with White House chief Joe Biden and congressional leadership. Timed to coincide with his visit was the announcement of a new $1.85 billion military aid package to the Kyiv regime, which includes a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.
Since the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its allies have supplied billions of dollars worth of military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly noted that the West is seeking to prolong the conflict. As emphasized in the Ministry of Defense, warehouses with foreign ammunition will become legitimate targets for the Aerospace Forces in the neighboring republic.
Yesterday, 18:05
The United States renamed Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report