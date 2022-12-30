World

Almost 4,000 flights canceled after winter storm in the US | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 24 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The effects of winter storm Elliot in the United States (USA) caused the cancellation of nearly 4,000 flights on Thursday, more than half of the North American company Southwest.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The death toll from winter storms in the US rises to 34.

Guided by FlightAware data, 3,944 flights were canceled this Thursday, including 2,357 from the aforementioned Southwest, one of the airlines hardest hit since the start of the storm, at Christmas.

The airports with the most cancellations are those of Denver (Colorado), Chicago (Illinois), Las Vegas (Nevada), Dallas (Texas) and Baltimore (Maryland).

On Thursday morning, the airline had 2,357 canceled flights, or 58%, far more than other carriers, according to airline data tracker FlightAware.

— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal)
December 29, 2022

Likewise, more than 8,000 air trips scheduled for this date were delayed, according to the FlightAware portal itself.

So far, official data has shown that more than 50 people died across the country and 37 only in Erie County, located northwest of New York.

The winter storm Elliot brought down the thermometers in most of the northern country, where several regions were below zero degrees Celsius. The storm caused the interruption of flights, unfortunate loss of life, left thousands of people without electricity and interrupted traffic.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 24 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Deaths from winter storm rise to 39 in New York, USA | News

35 seconds ago

Polish general predicted the end date of the conflict in Ukraine

24 mins ago

Greeks accuse EU of wrong energy policy

1 hour ago

Germans ‘speechless’ after Scholz’s New Year’s address

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.