Almost 4,000 flights canceled after winter storm in the US | News

The effects of winter storm Elliot in the United States (USA) caused the cancellation of nearly 4,000 flights on Thursday, more than half of the North American company Southwest.

The death toll from winter storms in the US rises to 34.

Guided by FlightAware data, 3,944 flights were canceled this Thursday, including 2,357 from the aforementioned Southwest, one of the airlines hardest hit since the start of the storm, at Christmas.

The airports with the most cancellations are those of Denver (Colorado), Chicago (Illinois), Las Vegas (Nevada), Dallas (Texas) and Baltimore (Maryland).

On Thursday morning, the airline had 2,357 canceled flights, or 58%, far more than other carriers, according to airline data tracker FlightAware.

Likewise, more than 8,000 air trips scheduled for this date were delayed, according to the FlightAware portal itself.

So far, official data has shown that more than 50 people died across the country and 37 only in Erie County, located northwest of New York.

The winter storm Elliot brought down the thermometers in most of the northern country, where several regions were below zero degrees Celsius. The storm caused the interruption of flights, unfortunate loss of life, left thousands of people without electricity and interrupted traffic.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



