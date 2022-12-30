World

TAC: Kyiv has a new patron in the West

MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. New York-headquartered international investment firm BlackRock will coordinate efforts to raise funds to rebuild Ukraine, but ordinary Americans will pay for its services, columnist Bradley Devlin wrote in an article for The American Conservative.

“It’s all infuriating. It’s safe to say that the Ukrainian government is generously paying BlackRock to advise on this reconstruction roadmap. And who pays for the company’s services, given the fact that the Ukrainian economy is in decline and war is an expensive undertaking. Of course, Washington, but with the money of American taxpayers,” the author of the material was indignant.

The parties entered into a memorandum of understanding, according to which BlackRock will advise the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine on the country’s economic recovery, Devlin said.
Last week, President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington, where he met with his American counterpart Joe Biden and Congressional leadership. His visit was timed to coincide with a new $1.85 billion military aid package that includes a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.
Former Prime Minister of Ukraine spoke about Zelensky’s secret agreement with the United States

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate task of liberating Donbass and creating conditions that would guarantee Russia’s security.
Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with tens of billions of dollars worth of arms supplies. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

