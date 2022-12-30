UN calls to make 2023 a year of peace | News

Report This Content

The United Nations Organization (UN) expressed the need for 2023 to be a year of much peace, and reaffirmed that it should guide the daily actions of the citizens of the world.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The UN warns about the increase in hunger and poverty in the world

The secretary general of the organization, António Guterres, noted that this 2022 led to millions of people being forced to modify their way of life as a result of conflicts, poverty and climate hostility.

“Globally, one hundred million people have had to move fleeing wars, fires, droughts, poverty and hunger,” said the United Nations representative.

“From Ukraine to Afghanistan to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and beyond, many have been forced to leave the ruins of their homes and livelihoods in search of something better,” Guterres said.

The bet of the secretary of the international organization intends a peace in coexistence, which establishes dialogue as a solution and end to conflicts. “Peace with nature and with our climate, to build a more sustainable world,” he stressed.

“Together, let’s make 2023 a year in which peace returns to our lives, our homes and our world“, reaffirmed António Guterres, who also called for peace so that women and girls live with dignity.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



