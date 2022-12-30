World
The Ministry of Defense warned that the expansion of NATO would be a mistake, media write
MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. Former Russian Defense Minister Igor Sergeev (who held this post from 1997 to 2001) warned his NATO colleagues back in the early 2000s that further expansion of the alliance would be a major political mistake, in response to which Moscow would take action, the newspaper writes. Times, citing confidential documents published by the British National Archives in Kew.
According to the publication, Russian President Vladimir Putin told then British Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2001 that he did not want to be considered an enemy of NATO. It is specified that Blair was then on a visit to Moscow.
But Russian Defense Minister Igor Sergeev told his NATO colleagues that further expansion (of the alliance – ed.) would be a major political mistake, in response to which Moscow “will take appropriate steps,” the publication says.
At the end of last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia, the US and NATO on security guarantees. The documents, in particular, excluded the further expansion of the alliance to the east and the entry of Ukraine into it, the deployment of additional troops and weapons outside the countries in which they were as of May 1997, and also provided for the rejection of any NATO military activities in Ukraine, in Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Moscow also said that the decision of the 2008 NATO Bucharest summit that Ukraine and Georgia would become NATO members should be officially disavowed as contrary to the commitment of the leaders of all OSCE participating states not to strengthen their security at the expense of the security of others.
On January 26, the United States and NATO submitted to Moscow written responses to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees. In particular, they said that Washington and the North Atlantic Alliance were not ready to abandon NATO expansion, but at the same time they did not want confrontation and agreed to discuss certain aspects of security with Moscow. Washington was ready to discuss the following issues with Moscow: a mechanism for not deploying Tomahawk cruise missiles in Romania and Poland; mutual obligations to limit the deployment of offensive missile systems and forces in Ukraine; an alternative START-3 agreement that also affects new types of nuclear weapons, as well as the control of intermediate and shorter-range missiles; additional measures to prevent incidents at sea and in the air. The West also stressed that it refrains from deploying nuclear weapons in Eastern Europe.
In early March 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Russia had not received security guarantees from the United States and NATO. Zakharova clarified that Russia was refused on issues that are “not just key for the country, but important, essential, vital, existential.”
