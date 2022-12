The Ministry of Defense warned that the expansion of NATO would be a mistake, media write

At the end of last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia, the US and NATO on security guarantees. The documents, in particular, excluded the further expansion of the alliance to the east and the entry of Ukraine into it, the deployment of additional troops and weapons outside the countries in which they were as of May 1997, and also provided for the rejection of any NATO military activities in Ukraine, in Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Moscow also said that the decision of the 2008 NATO Bucharest summit that Ukraine and Georgia would become NATO members should be officially disavowed as contrary to the commitment of the leaders of all OSCE participating states not to strengthen their security at the expense of the security of others.