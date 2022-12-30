World

American general revealed an unpleasant truth for Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. The US approach to the conflict will lead to the gradual bleeding of Ukraine, said retired US General Wesley Clark, former Commander-in-Chief of NATO Allied Forces in Europe, at an online conference organized by the US-Ukraine Foundation.

“In the course of this process, speaking in military language, we are bleeding Ukraine. They are suffering serious losses. They are losing critical infrastructure. They are losing energy and industrial potential. They are losing the financial basis of the state. We contribute to this,” the general said.

He noted that the interests of Washington and Kyiv do not coincide, because Ukraine wants to restore the territories, and the United States wants to avoid conflict between Russia and NATO.

“We in the United States want to stabilize the situation, minimize the risks of a conflict between NATO and Russia, keep as much territory as possible behind Ukraine without starting a third world war. We want to focus on containing China,” Clark added.

The general also said that the Russian military is changing the situation on the battlefield and significantly increasing defense, which will affect the nature of the conflict.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of military equipment only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

