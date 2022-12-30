He noted that the interests of Washington and Kyiv do not coincide, because Ukraine wants to restore the territories, and the United States wants to avoid conflict between Russia and NATO.

“We in the United States want to stabilize the situation, minimize the risks of a conflict between NATO and Russia, keep as much territory as possible behind Ukraine without starting a third world war. We want to focus on containing China,” Clark added.

The general also said that the Russian military is changing the situation on the battlefield and significantly increasing defense, which will affect the nature of the conflict.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of military equipment only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.