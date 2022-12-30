Syrian authorities seize weapons in Daesh warehouse | News

Report This Content

The Syrian Security Forces reported on Thursday the seizure of large amounts of weapons that were hidden in a warehouse of the terrorist self-styled Islamic State (Daesh in Arabic).

According to the official note, residents of the Yadoudeh area, Deraa province, detected the weapons in a camouflaged warehouse where the terrorists hid weapons, to carry out actions against civilians and soldiers.

The text details that automatic rifles, machine guns, grenade launchers, anti-armor missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, explosive devices, mortars, bullets and other ammunition were found.

ستقوم بعض وحدات في الجيش العربي السوري اليوم اليوم 2022/12/29 بتفجير ذخائر ناسفة من مخلفات الإرهابيين في منطقة الراشدين (محيط هاوس هاوس) – محيط كشيش (الجراح) بحلب من الساعة الساعة الساعة الساعة الساعة الساعة الساعة الساعة الساعة الساعة الساعة الساعة الساعة صباحاً صباحاً صباحاً الجراح الجراح الجراح الجراح الجراح الجراح الجراح كشيش)

— وزارة الدفاع السورية (@mod_gov_sy)

December 29, 2022

Likewise, portable missiles, telecommunication devices and binoculars for night activities were placed under the control of the Syrian Army.

The Syrian entity emphasized that some of the weapons found in the warehouse, for terrorist purposes, are Western-made.

Last November, a joint operation between the army and the security forces carried out the liberation of the Tariq Al-Sad neighborhood of this same city of Deraa, the last place where terrorist refugees remained in the southern part of the nation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



