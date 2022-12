Russia, China, Iran and North Korea failed to fulfill the role assigned to them by the United States

That is why in Seoul they perceive the remilitarization of Japan , which openly talks about plans to become a missile superpower and now allows a preemptive strike, with apprehension. This is especially acute against the backdrop of the recent incident with North Korean drones: five drones invaded the country’s airspace, one of them managed to fly to the capital’s suburbs. At the same time, four subsequently disappeared from the radar, and one calmly returned to the DPRK. The military spotted them very late and could not hit a single one. Of course, there are certain differences in missile defense and defense against drones, but such events definitely do not inspire peace in the country’s inhabitants.