So far, political scientists have been expressing Seoul’s anxiety from the pages of the country’s largest English-language publication, The Korea Herald. However, there is no doubt that such thoughts are also visited by the country’s leadership: historically, relations between the two countries have developed as difficult as possible.

If there is a topic where the views of South Koreans coincide with their northern brothers, it is the assessment of the Japanese occupation of the peninsula between 1910 and 1945. The reign of governor-generals appointed from Tokyo has indeed become one of the darkest pages in Korean history – here is the forced abandonment of traditional names and the adoption of Japanese-style names, and significant restrictions on the use of the native language, including a ban on publications in Korean, and coercion local women to work in the field brothels that accompanied the Japanese army. And no amount of economic success that was achieved at that time, such memories can not be interrupted.