Palestine rejects annexationist intentions of the Government of Israel | News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine rejected on Thursday the annexationist, violent and Zionist guidelines of the new Government of Israel as part of its occupation policy.

“The State of Palestine rejects the annexationist, violent, racist and incitement to ethnic cleansing policies of the new government of Israel,” said the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, which described Israel’s agenda as an existential threat.

Likewise, the Palestinian entity insisted that the Israeli coalition of racists and outspoken opponents is adopting an agenda of colonial expansion, racial discrimination and apartheid, while showing its total disdain for the international community.

The State of Palestine rejects the annexationist, violent, racist, and incitement to ethnic cleansing policy guidelines of Israel’s new government. This agenda an existential threat to the Palestinian people and their inalienable and inviolable rights; pic.twitter.com/WS4yH73iVL

— State of Palestine – MFA (@pmofa)

December 29, 2022

On the other hand, the Foreign Ministry reiterated that the international community must reject the position assumed by Israel and international crimes, including annexation, political persecution and racial discrimination.

“States must not give credence or legitimacy to the deplorable platform of this government, which embodies the antithesis of political values ​​and principles, the order based on international law and the principles of self-determination, territorial integrity, sovereignty and politics,” he said. the Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry indicated that Palestine and its people will not rest until they obtain their freedom and the right to self-determination, adding that even international peace and security are under attack, which requires rapid international mobilization.

According to the Free Palestine platform, the United Nations (UN) pointed out that more than 150 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank alone so far in 2022, the highest number of deaths since 2005.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



