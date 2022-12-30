World
“The system is rotting”: French politician spoke about EU support for Nazism
MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. Western countries are normalizing Nazism by supporting Ukraine, said French politician Florian Filippo.
“2022 is the year when it became good form to unconditionally support the Nazi-glorifying regime, which is one of the most corrupt in Europe. We are talking about Zelensky’s Ukraine,” Filippo wrote on his Twitter account.
He was also indignant that none of the representatives of the European community was surprised by this fact.
“The system is rotten!” he concluded.
Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to liberate Donbass from Kyiv nationalists. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
