MOSCOW, December 30 – RIA Novosti. All Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts supplied to Ukraine by All Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts supplied to Ukraine by France are in need of repair, writes Figaro.

“Some damage to Caesar is becoming a serious problem,” French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu said.

According to the publication, the army of the republic is not ready to supply new self-propelled guns from its warehouses, but the minister is pushing manufacturers to accelerate the pace of production for new shipments.

The author writes that Ukrainian gunners are concerned about the state of Caesar systems. Due to the high rate of fire, gun barrels quickly wear out and become unusable, the breech of the gun is also often damaged.

According to Lecornu, one of the eighteen guns delivered has already been disabled, others are immobilized for maintenance. He also noted that the Armed Forces would need to arrange maintenance of the guns on site, as sending Caesar to Poland for repairs is time-consuming and puts the systems at risk.

October 12, 22:03Special military operation in Ukraine France and Denmark to hand over six CAESAR artillery mounts to Ukraine

France recently sent Ukraine six TRF1 155mm towed howitzers and two Crotale air defense systems. It was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already received 18 French Caesar artillery mounts. President Emmanuel Macron noted that France , together with Denmark, is working on the delivery of six more Caesar howitzers.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv by sending it weapons worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow , for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.