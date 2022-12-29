The United States called China a rival capable of changing the existing world order

“PRC is our only rival that is both determined to change the international order and is becoming more of an economic, diplomatic, military and technological force to succeed in (achieving) this goal,” he wrote.

Talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali in November were the first face-to-face meeting between Chinese and US leaders Xi Jinping and Joe Biden since Biden took over as US president, and lasted more than three hours. The Chinese President and the US President assessed the bilateral talks in Bali as constructive and frank, gave instructions on the implementation of the agreements reached and agreed to maintain contacts.