The United States called China a rival capable of changing the existing world order

WASHINGTON, December 29 – RIA Novosti. The United States sees China as its only rival, which not only intends to change the existing world order, but is also building up economic, diplomatic, military and technological strength to achieve this goal, Deputy State Department spokesman Vedanth Patel said in a statement.
“PRC is our only rival that is both determined to change the international order and is becoming more of an economic, diplomatic, military and technological force to succeed in (achieving) this goal,” he wrote.
Earlier, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman pledged that the United States of America will continue to maintain open lines of communication with China and develop bilateral relations in 2023 based on the 2022 meeting of the two leaders in Bali. The diplomat added that Washington and Beijing should work together “for the benefit” of people around the world.
Talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali in November were the first face-to-face meeting between Chinese and US leaders Xi Jinping and Joe Biden since Biden took over as US president, and lasted more than three hours. The Chinese President and the US President assessed the bilateral talks in Bali as constructive and frank, gave instructions on the implementation of the agreements reached and agreed to maintain contacts.
