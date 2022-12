US may send BMP to Kyiv, media write

The report says that the final decision has not yet been made, it is also unclear when the use of the BMP will begin in the event of a transfer.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.