US may send BMP to Kyiv, media write

WASHINGTON, December 29 – RIA Novosti. The United States is considering the possibility of transferring BMPs to Kyiv, Bloomberg reports.
“The US government is considering sending Bradley combat vehicles to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package,” the agency said, citing people familiar with the situation.
The report says that the final decision has not yet been made, it is also unclear when the use of the BMP will begin in the event of a transfer.
Bradley combat vehicles are designed to transport infantry and reconnaissance.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
December 28, 08:00

In the United States, they expect to hit Russia with impunity

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
