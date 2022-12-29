World

Opponents of the new Israeli Cabinet held a protest in Tel Aviv

MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday evening outside government offices in Tel Aviv to protest against Israel’s new cabinet led by Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, the Jerusalem Post reported.
It is noted that on Thursday morning hundreds of people gathered in protest in front of the Knesset (parliament) building in Jerusalem. Those who gathered, in particular, held posters with the inscription “Be careful, corruption is contagious.” The gathering was joined by the leader of the Labor Party, Merav Michaeli, who stated that Israel should be “a home for the Jewish people, where everyone has completely equal rights and opportunities.”
Israel’s new government, led by Netanyahu, was sworn in on Thursday.
New government sworn in in Israel

