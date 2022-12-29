World
Congressman Santos lied about his mother’s death in the 2001 New York bombings
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, December 29 – RIA Novosti. US Congressman-elect George Santos spread false reports about the death of his own mother in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack in New York.
“George’s mother was in her office in the South Tower on September 11, 2001, the day the horrific events took place. She survived the tragic events of September 11, but left a few years later when she lost her battle with cancer,” Santos’s page states. the Internet.
However, in his Twitter post on July 12, 2021, Santos wrote: “(Terrorist attack – ed.) September 11th took my mom’s life.”
Later, on December 23, 2021, Santos wrote another post announcing the 5th anniversary of his mother’s death.
Earlier, Fox News reported that the New York prosecutor’s office launched an investigation against Santos, who admitted that he lied about his origin, education and work experience.
Following a reveal in the New York Times, a Republican congressman-elect admitted to providing voters with false information about himself, including claiming to have a college education and stating that his mother was Jewish and her parents fled Europe during World War II. war. Reports that Santos worked for investment banks Goldman Sachs and Citigroup were also false.
September 12, 2021, 06:15
FBI releases declassified 9/11 document
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report