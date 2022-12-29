World

Congressman Santos lied about his mother’s death in the 2001 New York bombings

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, December 29 – RIA Novosti. US Congressman-elect George Santos spread false reports about the death of his own mother in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack in New York.
“George’s mother was in her office in the South Tower on September 11, 2001, the day the horrific events took place. She survived the tragic events of September 11, but left a few years later when she lost her battle with cancer,” Santos’s page states. the Internet.
However, in his Twitter post on July 12, 2021, Santos wrote: “(Terrorist attack – ed.) September 11th took my mom’s life.”
Later, on December 23, 2021, Santos wrote another post announcing the 5th anniversary of his mother’s death.
Earlier, Fox News reported that the New York prosecutor’s office launched an investigation against Santos, who admitted that he lied about his origin, education and work experience.
Following a reveal in the New York Times, a Republican congressman-elect admitted to providing voters with false information about himself, including claiming to have a college education and stating that his mother was Jewish and her parents fled Europe during World War II. war. Reports that Santos worked for investment banks Goldman Sachs and Citigroup were also false.
September 12, 2021, 06:15

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Greeks accuse EU of wrong energy policy

9 mins ago

Germans ‘speechless’ after Scholz’s New Year’s address

25 mins ago

They report 49 femicides in Spain in 2022 | News

27 mins ago

Turkey explains why troops are in Syria

44 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.