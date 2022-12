Turkish Defense Ministry says it will not allow damage to “Syrian brothers”

“As you know, yesterday (Wednesday) I met with the respected head of the National Intelligence (MİT) Hakan Fidan in Moscow with the heads of defense and intelligence of the Russian Federation and Syria. We discussed the problem of migration and the fight against all terrorist elements. Until today, we have done everything necessary to ensure peace and stability in our region, are determined to continue to do so.I want to emphasize that there can be no question of us doing anything to the detriment of our Syrian brothers living in Turkey and Syria.We have never allowed and never “We will allow behavior that could put them in a difficult situation. Everyone should know this and act accordingly. Happy New Year to the Syrian brothers,” Akar’s press service quoted Akar as saying.