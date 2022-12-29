World
Turkish Defense Ministry says it will not allow damage to “Syrian brothers”
ANKARA, December 29 – RIA Novosti. Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, commenting on the results of the meeting with Russian and Syrian colleagues in Moscow, said that Ankara would not allow anything “to the detriment of its Syrian brothers.”
The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier. The ministry clarified that “following the meeting, the parties noted the constructive nature of the dialogue held in this format and the need to continue it in the interests of further stabilizing the situation in the Arab Republic and the region as a whole.” The talks between the heads of military departments in Moscow were the first official talks between Ankara and Damascus in 11 years, the Hürriyet newspaper noted.
“As you know, yesterday (Wednesday) I met with the respected head of the National Intelligence (MİT) Hakan Fidan in Moscow with the heads of defense and intelligence of the Russian Federation and Syria. We discussed the problem of migration and the fight against all terrorist elements. Until today, we have done everything necessary to ensure peace and stability in our region, are determined to continue to do so.I want to emphasize that there can be no question of us doing anything to the detriment of our Syrian brothers living in Turkey and Syria.We have never allowed and never “We will allow behavior that could put them in a difficult situation. Everyone should know this and act accordingly. Happy New Year to the Syrian brothers,” Akar’s press service quoted Akar as saying.
