Ryanair staff in Belgium to strike over New Year’s weekend, media write

BRUSSELS, December 29 – RIA Novosti. Ryanair Belgian staff will go on strike over the New Year weekend and many flights have been cancelled, according to Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

Belgian-based Ryanair crews are on strike on December 30 and 31, and on January 1, 7 and 8.

The reason for the strike was the company’s refusal to guarantee the Belgian minimum wage to employees, informs RTBF.

We already know about the cancellation of 140 out of 355 flights from Charleroi airport in the first weekend of the strike.

Among the affected destinations are Helsinki, Toulouse, Agadir, Venice, Tenerife, Barcelona , ​​Rabat, Alicante, Malaga, the article notes.