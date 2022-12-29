World

Republicans vow to hold Biden accountable

WASHINGTON, December 29 – RIA Novosti. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have vowed to hold the current administration accountable for US President Joe Biden’s influence on family business.
“Supervision and accountability will follow,” the Republicans on the oversight committee said in a Twitter account.
Lawmakers said the White House is blocking congressional investigations into several issues, including the border crisis, fentanyl smuggling, the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the origin of the coronavirus, and Biden’s impact on family members’ businesses. “We are unwavering,” the message says.
On January 3, a new composition of the House of Representatives will begin work, in which the Republican Party will have the majority. Earlier, Republican representative from the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, promised an investigation into Biden regarding whether his family was involved in international business schemes and whether the American leader is a risk to national security. According to the legislator, the son of US President Hunter entered into business connections around the world and could become a millionaire simply by providing access to high-ranking members of his family. Among other things, as Comer pointed out, Hunter Biden could be connected to human traffickers, and evidence of the controversial activity is contained in his laptop. The faction leader in the House, Kevin McCarthy, who is expected to become the speaker, the third person of the state, also warned about the upcoming investigations.
Trump accuses the FBI of hushing up inconvenient information about Biden’s son

