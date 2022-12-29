Republicans vow to hold Biden accountable

WASHINGTON, December 29 – RIA Novosti. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have vowed to hold the current administration accountable for US President Joe Biden’s influence on family business.

“Supervision and accountability will follow,” the Republicans on the oversight committee said in a Twitter account.

Lawmakers said the White House is blocking congressional investigations into several issues, including the border crisis, fentanyl smuggling, the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the origin of the coronavirus, and Biden’s impact on family members’ businesses. “We are unwavering,” the message says.