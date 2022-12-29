World
US accuses Chinese navy of unsafe maneuver over South China Sea
WASHINGTON, December 29 – RIA Novosti. The United States accused the Chinese Navy of unsafely maneuvering a fighter jet over the South China Sea involving a U.S. military aircraft, the United States Indo-Pacific Military Command said in a statement Thursday.
A pilot of a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter on Dec. 21 made an unsafe maneuver while intercepting a US Air Force RC-135 vessel, which was legitimately performing routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace.
According to the command, the Chinese fighter pilot flew within 20 feet (6 meters) of the nose of the American aircraft, forcing the RC-135 to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision.
