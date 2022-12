France to supply 18 CAESAR howitzers to Lithuania

NATO leaders have agreed on a plan for a significant build-up of the alliance’s forces in the east by 2023 against the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine. NATO announced that it plans to increase the number of high-readiness forces to more than 300 thousand people on the eastern flank in the near future, increase the composition of combat groups to the “brigade” level, and create “pre-positioning” weapons, equipment and ammunition depots in the region. In addition, the countries of the alliance pledged to increase defense spending. US President Joe Biden, in turn, announced the country’s intention to establish in Poland the permanent headquarters of the US Fifth Army Corps in Europe. He added that the United States and NATO intend to strengthen their forces “along the entire eastern flank.” In addition, according to him, the United States intends to ensure the deployment of an “additional” brigade in Romania on a rotational basis with several thousand military personnel.