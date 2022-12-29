World
France to supply 18 CAESAR howitzers to Lithuania
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“In this context, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense signed an agreement with the French manufacturer Nexter for the supply of 18 CAESAR howitzers,” he said.
Earlier, Lecornu said that France intends to strengthen its military presence in the east of Europe within the framework of NATO because of the hostilities in Ukraine. He also said that France would send more Rafale fighter jets to Lithuania and troops to Estonia. Convoys with infantry fighting vehicles and French Leclerc tanks were sent to the Kincu military base in Romania, where a contingent of 700 French soldiers is stationed.
NATO leaders have agreed on a plan for a significant build-up of the alliance’s forces in the east by 2023 against the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine. NATO announced that it plans to increase the number of high-readiness forces to more than 300 thousand people on the eastern flank in the near future, increase the composition of combat groups to the “brigade” level, and create “pre-positioning” weapons, equipment and ammunition depots in the region. In addition, the countries of the alliance pledged to increase defense spending. US President Joe Biden, in turn, announced the country’s intention to establish in Poland the permanent headquarters of the US Fifth Army Corps in Europe. He added that the United States and NATO intend to strengthen their forces “along the entire eastern flank.” In addition, according to him, the United States intends to ensure the deployment of an “additional” brigade in Romania on a rotational basis with several thousand military personnel.
December 27, 08:00Special military operation in Ukraine
“It’s like a nuclear weapon.” What Ukraine begged from the Pentagon
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report