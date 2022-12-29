On the border of Belarus and Poland found the body of an African

MINSK, December 29 – RIA Novosti. Belarusian border guards found the body of a citizen of Togo near the border with Poland, the press service of the State Border Committee of Belarus said on Thursday.

“The inhumanity of the Polish security forces, coupled with the prevailing weather conditions, lead to an increase in casualties among refugees. Another death was recorded on December 28. The border guards of the Golynka outpost found the body of a citizen of Togo near the border. The nature of the traces found by experts indicates that the foreigner was dragged from the territory of Poland,” – the message says.

The Border Committee stressed that this is the eighth death on the border with Poland since the beginning of the year. On December 27, the corpse of a woman was also found near the gate in the Polish fence. Earlier, the bodies of refugees were discovered by Belarusian border guards on December 20, November 17, 21 and 23, October 2, April 3.

“The increasing cases of such deportations, the EU’s silence and Poland’s disregard for international law make it possible to predict a further increase in the number of victims thrown out by the Polish security forces into the cold to die,” the State Civil Procedure Code of Belarus noted.