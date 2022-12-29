Josep Ratzinger’s state of health is “serious”, says the Vatican | News

The Vatican State released a statement on Thursday about the health of Josep Ratzinger, emeritus pope Benedict XVI, and said that he is in a “serious situation.”

They report worsening health of pope emeritus Benedict XVI

The statement from Rome details how the former head of State of Vatican City spent the night, as well as reiterating the request for prayer, made the day before by Pope Francis.

According to the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, “Pope Emeritus managed to rest well last night, he is absolutely lucid and alert.”

“The Pope Emeritus was able to rest well last night. He is absolutely lucid and alert. Today, although his condition remains serious, the situation remains stable at the moment. ” – Matteo Bruni, Director @HolySeePress pic.twitter.com/66NI92TSx2

—Vatican News (@VaticanNews)

December 29, 2022

However, Bruni specified that “today, although his condition continues to be serious, the situation at this time is stable.”

In short, he said that “Pope Francis renews his invitation to pray for him and accompany him in these difficult times.”

At the end of the General Audience on Wednesday, Jorge Bergolio, Pope Francis requested prayers for the 95-year-old Pope Emeritus because he is “very ill.”

In fact, the Vatican reported that Francis had visited Benedict XVI at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery because his state of health had deteriorated in recent hours.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



