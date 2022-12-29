BRUSSELS, December 29 – RIA Novosti. EU diplomat Josep Borrell EU diplomat Josep Borrell welcomed efforts to reduce tensions in Kosovo, said that progress is now urgently needed in the dialogue on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, held under the auspices of the EU.

“Diplomacy has won the victory in reducing tensions in northern Kosovo. Violence can never be the solution. I applaud the responsible leadership of President (Serbia Aleksandar) Vučić and Prime Minister (Self-Proclaimed Republic of Kosovo Albin) Kurti. Excellent joint work by the EU, US and KFOR,” he wrote on his Twitter.

16:07 Vučić canceled the state of highest combat readiness of the Serbian Armed Forces, media reports

Earlier media reported that on Wednesday Vučić called on ethnic Serbs in Kosovo to end the protests against the “authorities” of the self-proclaimed republic and remove the barricades. On Thursday, the highest alert of the Serbian armed forces, announced three days ago due to the situation in the north of Metohija, was canceled.

Borrell also tweeted that “urgent progress in dialogue is now needed” on normalizing relations.

Tensions remain in Kosovo and Metohija. Police in the self-proclaimed republic in December detained several police officers in the north on suspicion of war crimes during the 1998-1999 conflict and terrorism. On December 10, Kosovo Serbs erected barricades because of this and were on duty on the highways in the north of the region.