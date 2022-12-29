MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. Users Users Twitter proposed to recognize Ukraine as an American state because of the huge amount of money Washington has already spent to support the regime of Vladimir Zelensky.

It all started with the post of conservative activist and journalist Bridget Gabriel. The other day, she asked on social networks whether the Ukrainian authorities would help restore US infrastructure destroyed by a snow storm in exchange for Western assistance to Kyiv.

The publication received a huge response among subscribers. In just a few hours, the record gained tens of thousands of views and thousands of likes.

“Maybe we missed something, and Ukraine has long been an American state,” one of the users agreed with Gabriel.

“The infrastructure of my country is much worse than the Ukrainian one,” another commentator stressed in response.

“It still doesn’t fit in my head that the Americans support and protect a country that is not part of NATO,” businessman Richard Hammond supported the American.

“So it will be. They are forced to take loans from us at uncompetitive rates. They buy American coal at five times the market price,” said another user under the post.

“Our infrastructure is the result of our reluctance to invest in the United States,” summed up the subscriber under the nickname Milquetoast.

Last week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington, where he met with the head of the White House, Joe Biden, and the leadership of the Congress. Timed to coincide with his visit was the announcement of a new $1.85 billion military aid package to Kyiv, which includes, among other things, a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

Since the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies have supplied billions of dollars worth of military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly noted that the West is seeking to prolong the conflict. As emphasized in the Ministry of Defense, warehouses with foreign ammunition will become legitimate targets for Russian military personnel.