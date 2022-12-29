The Belarusian Foreign Ministry protested to the Ambassador of Ukraine because of the missile fall

MINSK, December 29 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus demanded that Ukraine conduct an investigation after the missile fell on the territory of the republic, said Anatoly Glaz, spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

“Today, air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian S-300 missile over the territory of Belarus. This is a very serious incident. In this regard, Ambassador of Ukraine Igor Kizim was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry today, who was strongly protested,” the diplomat said.

According to him, Minsk demanded that Kyiv conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice and take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, which could lead “to catastrophic consequences for everyone.”

At the same time, Glaz did not comment on whether the fall of the Ukrainian rocket on Belarusian territory was a deliberate provocation or an accident. He urged to wait for the end of the investigation into the incident.

The spokesman also did not answer the question of whether the Ukrainian diplomat admitted the fact of the missile launch, saying that it “will remain within the walls of the building where the note was handed.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Belarusian air defense system shot down an S-300 missile that fell in the Brest region. The check showed that she was released from the territory of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of the republic promised to report the details of what happened in the near future.

In early December, the head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, Viktor Khrenin, called the security situation in the Ukrainian direction unpredictable, but controlled. At the same time, he added that they see in Minsk a set of measures being taken by NATO to prepare for war in advance. Back in November, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus, Lieutenant-General Ivan Kubrakov, announced an increase in the presence of the police on the border with Ukraine.

As Lukashenka noted in early October, Kyiv arranges provocations on the Belarusian border and pulled a group of up to 15 thousand military personnel there. According to him, the military personnel of the country do not take part in the Russian special operation in Ukraine. The Belarusian leader called the task of Minsk to prevent attacks on its territory, in particular from Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

At the same time, the State Border Committee of Belarus has repeatedly recorded provocations from Kyiv. It was reported that the Ukrainians were mining roads and bridges, conducting increased patrols, and shooting down UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Belarusian territory.