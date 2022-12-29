The government extended the ban on the entry of trucks from the EU to Russia

MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the ban on road transport of goods by transport from the countries of the European Union, Great Britain, Norway and Ukraine for six months, until June 30, 2023, the relevant changes to the current resolution are published on the official Internet portal of legal information. The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the ban on road transport of goods by transport from the countries of the European Union, Great Britain, Norway and Ukraine for six months, until June 30, 2023, the relevant changes to the current resolution are published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

“December 31, 2022 to be replaced by the words June 30, 2023,” the document says.

The corresponding ban came into force on October 10 as a mirror measure to the ban on the movement of Russian cargo carriers through the territories of the EU countries.

The amendments also note that the ban does not apply to road freight transportation of postal items, diplomatic bags and consular bags, humanitarian aid. In addition, it does not include goods imported through a section of the state border of the Russian Federation and Belarus, as well as goods in trailers or semi-trailers registered in foreign countries, towed by self-propelled vehicles registered in the Russian Federation or Belarus.

In December, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov instructed to extend to 2023 the operation of the mechanism for the transfer and reloading of goods transported by road from the EU countries through the territory of the Russian Federation. As previously explained in the Ministry of Transport, transfer and reloading is carried out in customs terminal complexes in the border areas in the Pskov, Kaliningrad, Leningrad and Murmansk regions, the Republic of Karelia and St. Petersburg. Goods from foreign vehicles are reloaded (or a semi-trailer is reloaded) onto Russian and Belarusian vehicles.

The Ministry of Transport also clarified that these rules do not apply to the Kaliningrad region if the international transportation of goods is carried out from the territory of foreign states to the Kaliningrad region or vice versa.

At the same time, foreign trucks through the territory of Russia are allowed to transport goods to their final destination, if their consumer properties may be lost or deteriorated in the event of reloading or rehitching the semi-trailer, as well as goods whose transportation using reloading or rehitching is technically impossible. In particular, this applies to perishable goods, products of the pharmaceutical, medical industry and a number of others.