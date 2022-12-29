Belarusian Foreign Ministry commented on the fall of the Ukrainian missile

MINSK, December 29 – RIA Novosti. The press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz did not comment on whether the fall of the Ukrainian rocket on Belarusian territory was a deliberate provocation or an accident, recalling the need to wait for the end of the investigation into the incident.

“Now the investigation is underway. There is no exact information today. The investigation team is working,” Glaz told reporters on Thursday in Minsk, answering the question whether the incident with the fall of a Ukrainian rocket on Belarusian territory was a provocation or an accident.

The spokesman stressed that we need to wait for the results of this work.

Earlier Thursday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported that the republic’s air defense forces hit a missile, the fragments of which fell in the Brest region, it turned out to be an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile fired from Ukraine.

According to the state agency Belta, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was immediately informed about the incident, on his behalf, a group of specialists from among the employees of the Investigative Committee and the Ministry of Defense establishes the causes of the fall.

Currently, specialists from the Investigative Committee, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Defense are working at the scene. There are no reports of casualties.