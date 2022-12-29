The Belarusian Parliament did not rule out the adoption of a law banning LGBT propaganda

MINSK, December 29 – RIA Novosti. A law banning LGBT propaganda may be adopted in Belarus, said Natalya Kochanova, chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly (upper house of the Belarusian parliament – ed.) on Thursday.

“And it will be right. You can’t promote it. We have family values, traditions that we pass on from generation to generation: the traditions of the family, Orthodoxy,” Kochanova summed up.