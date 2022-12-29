World
The Belarusian Parliament did not rule out the adoption of a law banning LGBT propaganda
MINSK, December 29 – RIA Novosti. A law banning LGBT propaganda may be adopted in Belarus, said Natalya Kochanova, chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly (upper house of the Belarusian parliament – ed.) on Thursday.
“There is such an opinion, and maybe we will have to come up with a legislative initiative on the inadmissibility of the spread of LGBT people. When I was on an official visit to Moscow, on that very day the State Duma adopted a law banning LGBT propaganda. and us,” the Belta news agency quoted the speaker as saying.
“And it will be right. You can’t promote it. We have family values, traditions that we pass on from generation to generation: the traditions of the family, Orthodoxy,” Kochanova summed up.
