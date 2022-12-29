World

The warhead of the fallen Ukrainian missile has not yet been neutralized, media reported

MINSK, December 29 – RIA Novosti. The warhead of the Ukrainian missile that fell on the territory of the Brest region of Belarus has not yet been neutralized, it will be taken to the test site and destroyed, a correspondent of the Belarus 1 TV channel who arrived at the place of the missile’s fall said.
“Behind my shoulders is one of the parts of the rocket – the working engine of the exhausted rocket. Here we see the so-called brains of the rocket, and there, a little further – the warhead, which has not yet been neutralized. It will be taken to the test site and destroyed,” he said. broadcast journalist.
Earlier on Thursday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported that the republic’s air defense forces hit a missile, the fragments of which fell near the village of Gorbakha, Ivanovo district, Brest region, it turned out to be an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile fired from Ukraine.
Currently, specialists from the Investigative Committee, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Defense are working at the scene. There are no reports of casualties.
In Belarus, the state of emergency was compared with the fall of a Ukrainian rocket with a case in Poland

