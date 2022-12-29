The Ministry of Defense of Moldova denied the data on the launch of a Russian missile towards the country

CHISINAU, 29 December – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of Moldova on Thursday denied the information about the launch of a Russian missile in the direction of the republic, according to the agency, there were no violations of the country’s airspace.

On Thursday morning, a number of Moldovan media outlets published a message on Ukrainian Telegram channels about an allegedly Russian missile heading towards Moldova.

“In the context of the information that appeared in the media about a missile that allegedly flew in the direction of Moldova as a result of shelling of Ukraine this morning, we inform you that the aerial surveillance systems of the National Army did not record illegal flights in the airspace of the republic,” the press service of the defense department of the republic noted.

The Ministry of Defense reminded that the media should not trust data from unofficial sources.