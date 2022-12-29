World
Media: the US army is faced with an unexpected problem
MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. The U.S. Army has missed its 2022 recruiting target, with a shortfall of roughly 25 percent of troops, Fox News reports.
The authors of the article linked the failure of the plan to high rates of obesity, lack of high school diplomas, and mental health problems among young people.
“This year, the army lost about 15,000 soldiers from the planned recruitment,” observers point out, citing sources familiar with the situation.
As journalists noted, the decrease in interest in military service also occurred due to the separation of the army from society.
The U.S. military is recruiting fewer and fewer volunteers from a dwindling number of military families.
A few months ago, the Western media already wrote about the problem of recruitment due to the reluctance of Americans to serve. The army began to be recruited on a voluntary basis since 1973, but 2022, according to experts, has become the most difficult year in the history of the existence of contract troops.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
