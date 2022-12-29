World
In Germany, they did not prove that the intelligence officer who allegedly worked for Russia received money
MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. An investigation into an employee of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), who was detained on suspicion of allegedly collaborating with Russia, found no evidence that he received money from his “curators”, investigators are studying other motives for his actions, the Wall Street Journal writes, citing sources.
“The investigation into Karsten L. found no evidence that he received payments from his handlers. Investigators are trying to find out if he was blackmailed or motivated by ideological convictions,” the newspaper said.
According to the newspaper, the German intelligence service, where the suspect allegedly worked, cooperates with the US National Security Agency and the UK Government Communications Center. Germany is not a member of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, but Berlin receives classified information from these countries, especially in connection with the conflict in Ukraine, newspaper sources say.
According to an unnamed German official, Carsten L. worked on intelligence related to the situation in Ukraine, including material obtained from German military satellites. His department also had access to classified data allegedly from the Russian Federation and Ukraine obtained by Western intelligence agencies through wiretapping of electronic devices and interception of telecommunications and satellite images.
Earlier, the German Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the detention of BND employee Carsten L. on suspicion of cooperation with Russia. Focus, citing sources in the relevant metropolitan department, reported that, due to the nature of his position, an employee of the department had access to the results of wiretapping of German and friendly intelligence services. The German broadcasters NDR and WDR claimed that L. was probably transmitting classified information about the situation in Ukraine.
