In Germany, they did not prove that the intelligence officer who allegedly worked for Russia received money

An investigation into an employee of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), who was detained on suspicion of allegedly collaborating with Russia, found no evidence that he received money from his “curators”, investigators are studying other motives for his actions, the Wall Street Journal writes, citing sources.

“The investigation into Karsten L. found no evidence that he received payments from his handlers. Investigators are trying to find out if he was blackmailed or motivated by ideological convictions,” the newspaper said.

According to an unnamed German official, Carsten L. worked on intelligence related to the situation in Ukraine, including material obtained from German military satellites. His department also had access to classified data allegedly from the Russian Federation and Ukraine obtained by Western intelligence agencies through wiretapping of electronic devices and interception of telecommunications and satellite images.