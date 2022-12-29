World

In France, they started talking about a serious problem in 2023

MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. In 2023, due to rising energy prices, the number of French companies going bankrupt may increase, according to France 3.

“After several years of covid, accompanied by significant subsidies from the state, the number of bankruptcies of enterprises began to rise again,” the report says.

December 18, 16:43

France calls EU energy deal ‘economic suicide’

So far, the risks concern primarily small businesses, but over time, the threat will reach larger companies, experts say.

“The issue that worries large enterprises concerns the risk of deindustrialization. That is, either bankruptcy or relocation of industries that consume a large amount of energy. Industrial enterprises are losing competitiveness in relation to the United States or Asian countries,” French economist Mathieu Plan summed up.

After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the States themselves. Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.
December 15, 05:32

“Great job!” France blames EU leaders for aggravating crisis

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

