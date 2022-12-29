The publication of the Russian-language weekly “Lithuanian Courier” stopped in Lithuania

The Russian-language weekly Lithuanian Courier, which has been published in Lithuania for almost 28 years, was published on Thursday for the last time.

“We thank you, our readers, for being with us all this difficult year, as well as all 27 years and 9 months from the date of the first issue of the Lithuanian Courier. Today, the last, 1453rd issue of the newspaper closes the latest history three decades of publication,” the editors said in the latest issue.