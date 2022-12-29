World
The publication of the Russian-language weekly “Lithuanian Courier” stopped in Lithuania
MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. The Russian-language weekly Lithuanian Courier, which has been published in Lithuania for almost 28 years, was published on Thursday for the last time.
“We thank you, our readers, for being with us all this difficult year, as well as all 27 years and 9 months from the date of the first issue of the Lithuanian Courier. Today, the last, 1453rd issue of the newspaper closes the latest history three decades of publication,” the editors said in the latest issue.
Earlier, the Lithuanian media reported that the publication of the newspaper was being discontinued due to the economic situation and increased postal and printing rates.
