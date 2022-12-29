MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. Support for the Kyiv regime from the Western bloc will not help save Ukraine from defeat and the loss of new territories, said Colonel Douglas McGregor, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, on the Redacted YouTube channel. Support for the Kyiv regime from the Western bloc will not help save Ukraine from defeat and the loss of new territories, said Colonel Douglas McGregor, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, on the Redacted YouTube channel.

“I believe that everyone already understands this. Kyiv is waiting for a sad outcome, there will be almost nothing left of Ukraine,” the military man shared his opinion.

According to McGregor, attempts by the White House and European leaders to save Zelensky’s position are doomed to failure. NATO “throws” the Kyiv regime “everyone in a row”, but the Ukrainian forces cannot adapt these weapons to their system, which prevents their use.

“We can no longer hide the catastrophic situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefields“the speaker concluded.

In November, the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin, said in an interview with RIA Novosti that the Polish leadership intends to hold referendums in Western Ukraine to justify their claims to Ukrainian lands.

According to him, as a “trial ball” the Polish special services “leaked” to the Ukrainian media information about the alleged preparation of a plebiscite in the Lvov region of Ukraine on the topic of joining Poland.

According to the SVR, Warsaw is speeding up preparations for the annexation of the territories of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and most of the Ternopil region of Ukraine.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate task of liberating Donbass and creating conditions that would guarantee Russia’s security.

Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with tens of billions of dollars worth of arms supplies. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.