Poll: more than half of Moldovans do not trust the country’s leadership

CHISINAU, December 29 – RIA Novosti. More than 50% of Moldovans say they do not trust the country’s leadership, according to data released on Thursday from a sociological survey conducted by the Moldovan data collection and analysis company Date Inteligente (iData).

Residents of Moldova were asked to answer how much they trust the current government. Thus, 40.6% of respondents said that they do not trust at all, 14.1% answered that they have little trust. The average level of trust was expressed by 26.3% of survey participants, high – 11.1%, very high – 6.7%. 1.2% of respondents could not answer this question.

Of those politicians whom the people of Moldova still trust, President Maia Sandu occupies the first place. When asked who they trust more than others, 21.9% of respondents named her name (17.2% in October). Following are the ex-president, honorary chairman of the Socialist Party Igor Dodon with 16.4% (previously 12.4%) and the chairman of the Shor party Ilan Shor with 7.1% (previously 12.7%).

Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban scored 5.4%, ex-premier Ion Chicu – 2.6%, chairman of the Communist Party Vladimir Voronin – 2%. The remaining candidates in the aggregate scored 6.7%. At the same time, 32.5% of Moldovans do not trust politicians in general, and 5.4% have not decided on an answer.

The survey was conducted from December 15 to 26, 1060 people from 387 settlements took part in it. The error is 3%.

Anti-government rallies and pickets started in Moldova back in May. An indefinite protest action has been taking place since September 18. The organizers demand the resignation of President Maia Sandu, parliament and government, and holding early elections. The protesters are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards. The protesters accuse the authorities of being unable to cope with the crisis, point to record inflation over the past 20 years. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives.